From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Court of Appeal Makurdi Division, Benue State has commenced alternate sitting in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital to discharge appeal cases from the state to minimise cost of traveling to makurdi, for appeal Cases.

Speaking during the sitting on Monday in Lafia, Justice Ignatius Agube, Presiding Judge of the court, said they have the approval of the President of Court of Appeal in the country to hold the alternate sitting.

He added that decision of the court to set in Lafia was aimed at ensuring justice and assisting litigants and counsels from Lafia who had filled appealed cases in Makurdi, Benue State.

Agube said the alternate sitting which began on Monday, July 5, would last for two weeks before the 2021 legal year.

He therefore called on litigants and counsels to corporate with the court for its smooth operation and assured them of their determination to ensure justice.

Earlier, the Nasarawa state Attorney – General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Kana, expressed happiness to the Judge for deciding to share sitting between the two states.

He said that the state government on their part would provide the necessary logistics in terms of accommodations and court room for smooth sitting.

The AG also appealed that the sitting in the states should be on equal basis and appealed to necessary authority to establish a Court of Appeal in Nasarawa State.

Similarly, Edward Ashiekaa, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), commended the initiative of commencing alternative sitting of Appeal Court in Lafia.

He said at their level, they would support the establishment of a Court of Appeal in Nasarawa State.

The Senior Advocate also used the opportunity to appealed to Governors of the 36 states and other stakeholders to address the issue that led to the shutdown of courts in the country for two months to avert another shutdown.

