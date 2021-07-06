Abuja based gospel artiste, Agbani Horsfall, is set to launch her virtual song release titled Holy Spirit on Sunday, July 25.

The multi-talented artist disclosed that the virtual launch is an opportunity for her fans to Meet and Greet with Agbani Horsfall.

According to her, “ The way I feel every time I want to release a new song is by spending more time in my prayer room, seek God to move mightily as the world hears this song and let His presence be felt. Let lives be changed and Let God alone take the glory.”

She recalls that last year, she released her virtual debut album, Spirit of The Living God with tracks like King of Kings, Belongs to You, Kiniyanabo, Love of My Life, Belema (Love), Same God, and Celebrate (a Christmas song) with various genres of music.

Horsfall hails from Buguma in Rivers State disclosed she hopes to release more singles and next year, she will launch her second album.

Talking about one of her songs, Ahurum-gi-nanya, she says it is about the Holy Spirit, her love for God and the way He loves and has blessed her. And thanks to her friend based in United Kingdom, Ezzine, who helped translate the song for her.

She adds that she doesn’t copy other people’s songs because she won’t encourage plagiarism or piracy. All her songs have always been her work, her thought and creativity and mostly inspired by the Holy Spirit. She thank God for that because it is not by my power nor by might alone.

Speaking further she believes the role of a gospel artist is to provide a way for people to maintain balance in their lives through their songs. Also, it gives people to uphold a balance between their career, faith, family and daily lives and the role of gospel artists is to uplift and encourage believers preach the gospel of Christ through music with the hope of bringing salvation to people and letting the world know that Jesus is Lord.

Agbani further stated that the messages in her songs have always been about salvation and Love. Most importantly love is the bedrock of living.

“ My music exhibits the deep love and affection I have for God who remains steadfast to us. I always express it in my music and also be a medium through which God speaks to people. There’s too much noise in the world about vulgar things, all mostly expressed in music and dance. If the things of God should be heard, music ministers need to do more.”

She enjoins gospel musicians whose mode of dressing does not portray the type of music they sing to amend their ways and be a true Christian that should look decent at all times. God looks not the outward appearance but inside the heart.

Among all the songs she has released, she disclosed she doesn’t have any favourite because every song is unique and it keeps getting better because it’s the Holy Spirit that inspired these songs

