Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 75, 000 candidates participated in the 2019 Common Entrance Examination conducted simultaneously across Nigeria on Saturday by the National Examination Council (NECO).

The 2019 Common Entrance Examination earlier scheduled for 13th April, was shifted by two weeks following unimpressive response from some states, especially northern states with poor literacy records.

As usual, Lagos state was at the top of the registration table with over 25, 000 applications, while Zamfara state occupied an unenviable position as the state with the least application – 59 applications.

Last year, over 80, 000 candidates participated in the examination with 24, 000 applications received from Lagos. It was followed closely by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with over 7, 000 and Rivers state with over 4, 000 candidates.

Taraba, Kebbi and Zamfara states with 95, 50 and 28 candidates respectively, were the three states with extremely low registration.

Acting NECO Registrar, Abubakar Gana, who monitored the examination alongside members of NECO governing board and other officials said that adequate provisions were made for the success of the exam.

He said that little or no challenge was recorded across the centres, and additional security provisions were made for states that have security concerns.