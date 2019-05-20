Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than 75 suspected cultists have been arrested by Anambra State police command under the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in various locations in the state.

Also the command arrested four suspected “One Chance” robbery gang in Upper Iweka, Onitsha, whose members were believed to terrorising people living particularly around Upper Iweka and Housing Estates gate along Onitsha-Asaba Expressway.

The state Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the suspected cultists were arrested following a raid carried out by policemen. A total number of 75 suspects were arrested. About 25 suspects were screened out, 22 suspects were charged to court, 11 were placed under police supervision, while 17 others were placed under investigation.

According to the PPRO, “on 11/05/2019 at Aguleri/Umueri axis, six suspected cultists were arrested. On 12/05 /19 at Nando/Nteje axis, 12 suspected cultists arrested. 0n 13/05/19 at Igbariam/Ukwulu axis, eight suspected cultists were arrested. On 14/05/19 in Awka town, 11 suspected cultists were arrested. On 15/05/19, at Ogidi, eight suspected cultists were arrested. On 16/05/19, at Obosi , 11 suspected cultists were arrested. On 17/05/19, at Okija , five suspected cultists were arrested. On 18/5/19, at Okpuno, four suspected cultists were arrested. On 19/5/10 at Osumenyi, eight suspected cultists arrested.”

He said that exhibits recovered from the cultists included one bag containing dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, three barrettes, three improvised bunker for inhaling substances suspected to be cocaine.

Mohammed said that on the 16/05/2019 at about 11:pm, police operatives attached to “Operation Puff Adder” swooped on a ‘one chance’ robbery gang in Upper Iweka, Onitsha and arrested four suspects.

He gave the names of the suspects as Chiemezie Udoye aged 34 years of Umuomaku, Anambra State, Chinenye Okonkwo ‘m’ aged 30 years of Awowmamma in Imo State, Friday Nweze aged 29 years of Nnenwe in Enugu State and Chijioke Oforkalu, aged 25 years from Ihediowa, Arochukwu in Abia State.

The PPRO, however, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had been robbing people for long using white and yellow coloured Mitsubishi L300 Bus REG No XD 364 AGL which was also recovered.

He said the suspects had robbed two ladies of their handsets and other valuables shortly before their arrest, adding that the case was under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.