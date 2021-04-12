From Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

The life of Senator Chris Adighije, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), could be said to be a song worth singing. He turned 76 recently and, to celebrate his new age, he hosted friends and associates who converged on his home in Umuahia, capital of Abia State.

Indeed, Adighije, pro-chancellor and chairman of council, Federal University Lokoja (FUL), has lived a remarkable life, moving from one position to another and giving a good account of himself everywhere.

In his speech, the managing director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, rendered prayers of gratitude over the life of Adighije.

“We are, indeed, grateful to God Almighty for meeting you in good health. It’s not just about adding another year but being in good health for which we are grateful to God Almighty.

“We are grateful to almighty God, who has kept you all these years and who made sure that you are in good health. We are also grateful that you are an elder of our party that is worthy of emulation. His banner of love will continue to fly above you and we give Him the glory and we are happy. Thank you for hosting us on a very short notice today. Let me also thank the leader of our party, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for his sterling leadership of our party in this state,” he said.

Apparently happy over the attendance of guests in his honour, the former Abia Central senator and seasoned geologist expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries.

He described the result of the March 27 by-election for Aba Federal Constituency as the will of God, saying that the party will learn from its mistakes to make progress in future elections.

He said: “We shall move on triumphantly, the devil shall not have any space for us for we shall overcome, for everything that happens to any man, God is aware. The outcome of the last election has a reason. Though the election was a shambolic exercise, we give God the glory. So, don’t be discouraged; we will learn a lot from this and move forward. I’m also delighted that, a few hours after the election was announced, you (Orji Kalu) went to worship with Mascot at the church and God is watching. I will still be here when under your leadership the party produces a governor for the state. They voted our party, but it was thwarted. We are going to win the war.”

Adighije also praised Senator Kalu’s political sojourn, describing it as courageous.

“I told people, this is one man who did not translate from Government House to the Senate. He went to the Senate almost 14 years after he left Government House. Those who go these days manipulate their way from Government House. This is a man everybody hates to love; they might dislike him but, once they see him, they fall in love with him.

“I am 76 this year and I pray that you all present shall exceed that age. For honouring me, God will honour you. I thank you all for stopping by to celebrate with me in my house from Aba, despite all that happened.”

Other personalities who attended the event were Hon. Nnana Kalu, Hon. Acho Obioma, Rev. Jemaimah Ola Kalu and Engr. Ndukwe Orji, among others.