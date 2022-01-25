From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Monday said it has created approximately 7,680 jobs for Nigerians in the area of Data Protection Compliance Organizations (DPCOs).

NITDA Director-general Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this at the National Privacy Week 2022 press conference to unveil of the week’s activities.

Abudulahi also said a total number of 5,746 people have received training from the Agency on data protection.

The DG noted that data protection was critical in achieving a progressive ICT industry that is devoid of abuses and misuse.

He said, “NITDA is taking a continuum of measures towards strengthening Data Privacy. We share the belief that: the price of liberty is eternal vigilance. Thus, our first measure was to licence Data Protection Compliance Organizations (DPCOs). DPCOs are mandated to, inter alia, carry out: Data Protection Regulations Compliance and Breach Services for Data Controllers and Data Administrators; Training and Awareness Services; Privacy Breach Remediation Planning and Support, etc.

“It is encouraging to note that we now have 103 DPCOs and we have created approximately 7,680 jobs for Nigerians in this regard. At the same time, the sum of N4,080,000,000 has been reported as the estimated value of Data Protection Industry. Part of our vigilance measures is to monitor DPCOs and data controllers closely. We have developed an auditing template and will be issuing codes of conduct from time to time. This is to ensure that the services being rendered by DPCOs are in tune with the letters and the spirit of the NDPR.

“Acknowledging that capacity building and awareness are pivotal measures to strengthen data privacy, NITDA embarked upon a series of educational programmes. In 2021 alone, NITDA executed and played a leading role in 135 capacity building programmes. Worthy of note is our pilot programmes in creating awareness among vulnerable citizens – particularly teenagers and young adults. In 2021, we carried out training programmes on NDPR in 52 secondary schools across Nigeria. The various capacity building initiatives culminated in the training of a total number of about 5,746 Nigerian.

“The success stories of the digital economy would have been tainted by horrendous abuses, if citizens who are the sole agents of socio-economic transactions are left without legal protection.”