Chief Nweke Gbazueagu, Chairman, Enugu State Selection Committee for the 774,000 Federal Government/National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Guaranteed Jobs, says the job space is meant for unskilled and semi-skilled youths.

Gbazueagu made this known on Monday in Enugu while inaugurating 85-member of Enugu State Local Government Supervising and Monitoring Sub-Committee.

The committee comprises five members each from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

He noted that other sets of youths to benefit from the 774,000 FG/NDE Jobs were unemployed graduates.

The chairman explained that the exercise was in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promise to uplift the standard of living of many jobless youths.

Gbazueagu said that the programme would not have come at a better period than now when the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic had triggered economic hardship among people all over the world.

“I will caution that the exercise excludes youths, who are already engaged in any form of trade/business or government business/work.

“They should not apply because such category of youths will be automatically disqualified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the final stage of the selection process.

“This programme provides opportunity for our unskilled, semi-skilled and unemployed graduate youths who are jobless.

“It is not for our fathers and mothers or those who are already engaged. Those who will be selected will eventually go to banks to open an account.

“They will be paid directly from the CBN. Those who are not qualified but selected by any member of the committee will be disqualified by CBN at the final stage.

“At ward level is where people can only be identified. The exercise is not online. It is at ward level that people will know those who are qualified by the locals,’’ he said.

The chairman however, tasked members of the sub-committee to be honest in the discharge of their duty; and see their duty as service to God and humanity.

He advised members of the sub-committee, who could not bear the sacrifice of no salary/emolument, to resign honourably so that the state working committee could call for their replacement from their respective community leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a 20-member of the Enugu State Selection Committee of the 17,000 FG/NDE Guaranteed Jobs for Enugu State was inaugurated three weeks ago.

Each of the 17 council areas in the state would have 1,000 slots of the job.

The Enugu State Selection Committee comprised traditional rulers, representatives of Christian Association of Nigeria, the Muslim community, town unions, market unions, women group, organized labour etc. (NAN)