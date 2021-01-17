From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has described the extended Federal Government Special Public Works Programme, aimed at creating 774,00 jobs opportunities for Nigerians, as part of deliberate efforts and conscious strategies to address the ballooning population of unemployed youths and rising insecurity in some parts of the country.

Malami, who stated this yesterday in Birnin-Kebbi during the flag off of the programme, noted that the employment opportunities was part of strategies adopted to fast-track the achievement of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020).

Malami said the objective was to facilitate the creation of productive and inclusive societies in the country and shield the most vulnerable from passive hunger, poverty, environmental degradation and joblessness.

The minister said the programme was implemented in eight states of the federation with the target of immediately engaging 774,000 selected unemployed Nigerians to execute carefully-selected projects across the 774 local government areas in the country. He said 21,000 unemployed youths would benefit from the programme in Kebbi State.