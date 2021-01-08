Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the 774,000 jobs under the Special Public Works Programme (SPWP) noting that flag-off of the project on Tuesday signposts a Government committed to the upliftment and improvement of the lives of the mass of Nigeria’s most productive population, which is the youth.

In his speech at the start off in Ibadan, Oyo State, Dare said the programme, designed along other similar ones being implemented by more developed nations, is a validation that Buhari’s government has focus and purpose and is a government that is bold in its actions and committed to programmes that will deal with socio-economic problems.

The minister, who was represented by the zonal coordinator of the ministry, Mr Ajao Olufemi said: “Across the nation, beginning today, 774,000 Nigerian youth mostly unskilled and semi-skilled, will participate in this Special Public Works Programme (SPWP) for three months. The engagement of this large group by the Federal Government in productive ventures, I believe, is the beginning of a more robust engagement of our youth in national development.

“Undoubtedly, this novel initiative joins a slew of numerous youth programmes already put in place by the Buhari-led administration. This administration’s commitment to youth engagement and development is unparalleled. Yet, it intends to do more partnering with the private sector in a bid to increase the number of the youth population provided with life-changing opportunities.

“We have received the greatest assurances from Mr President, who only a few days ago, on January 1st, said: ‘Our young people are our most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad. Their ingenuity, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit is evident to all. Many of our young people are excelling in various spheres of life including sports, entertainment, information and communication technology, commerce and are globally recognised as achievers. As a government, we are committed to actively engaging with the creative energies of our young people. In this regard, we will partner with the legislature to develop an enabling environment to turn their passions into ideas that can be supported, groomed and scaled across regions.”