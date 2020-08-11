Fred Itua, Abuja and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has inaugurated selection and monitoring committees for the Federal Government’s public works programme in 17 local government areas of Enugu State.

The committees made up of five members from each of the 17 LGAs are expected to undertake the recruitment of 17,000 youths into the empowerment programme.

Speaking during the inauguration in Enugu, yesterday, the state coordinator of the programme, Chief Gbazueagu Nweke, warned members to shun favouritism by ensuring that selected beneficiaries met the programme requirements .

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Lands in Enugu State, Dr. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam, has denied knowledge of a case of forgery alleged to have been perpetrated when he consulted for a private estate company.

Responding to media reports that he’s been tried over the claims, he described the allegation as the handiwork of some desperate mischief makers, hell-bent on dispossessing people of their ancestral lands, through blackmail and legal threats.

Reacting to claims that a case of forgery had been filed against him by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Nnam, through his legal aide, Emm Onyibor, opined that he doesn’t believe in the existence of such a case.