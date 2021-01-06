From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal Government, yesterday, flagged off the Special Public Works (SPW) programme in Asaba, Delta State with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urging the 774,000 beneficiaries to see the opportunity as their little beginning which would lead to future positive testimonies.

Beneficiaries of the public works would earn N20,000 monthly within the first quarter of the year under the programme schedule.

Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu expressed delight with the scheme, saying it was in line with his administration’s job creation policy.

Flagging-off the programme, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), represented by Executive Director of Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Victor Ochei said its impact would be huge on the economies of individuals and that of the state.

He said the programme would be evaluated after three months, adding that the result of the evaluation and availability of resources would determine if it would be extended.

“The beneficiaries should see this as a gesture from the Federal Government. It is not exactly what should be given, but consideration in law, does not have to be adequate but sufficient.”