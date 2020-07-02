Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji and Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Following a feisty encounter with Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, the two chambers of the National Assembly, yesterday, ordered the suspension of the planned recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians across the country.

On Tuesday, Keyamo had a heated exchange with lawmakers who demanded a closed-door meeting on modalities for the recruitment of beneficiaries for the project at a session of the National Assembly joint committee on labour and productivity. Keyamo had insisted on speaking publicly, alleging the lawmakers wanted to blackmail him.

He accused the lawmakers of wanting to sabotage the recruitment process despite receiving 15 per cent job slots.

The National Assembly had, in the 2020 budget, appropriated N52 billion for the programme, aimed at employing 774,000 citizens, a thousand from each of the 774 local government areas in the country.

Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in a joint statement yesterday, insisted that the implementation of the scheme must be put on hold until modalities were explained to the National Assembly.

Said the lawmakers: “The National Assembly is concerned about the proper and effective implementation of the engagement of 774,000 public works workers and wishes to restate its commitment to its success. Accordingly, the National Assembly reminds members of the public that the legislature was part of the conception of the programme, approved it and appropriated funds for its implementation as part of the COVID-19 response strategy.

“The National Assembly, in line with its constitutional oversight function, has mandated its Committees on Labour and Productivity to immediately invite the Minister for Labour and Productivity and any other relevant officials of the ministry to appear before the joint committee to brief it on the modality for the implementation of the engagement of 774,000 persons for public works.

“In accordance with the constitutional imperative of oversight, the legislature, being important stakeholders in the democratic process, and elected representatives of the people, needed to be appraised of modalities for implementation for effective feedback to our constituents and in ensuring that our constituents optimally participate in and benefit from the process. In view of the foregoing, the implementation of the programme shall be on hold pending proper briefing of the National Assembly by the Minister of Labour and Productivity.

“The National Assembly will ensure transparency of the process just as done with the National Social Register by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.”

Outburst display of rascality – Ubah

Anambra senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, has described the outburst of the minister as a display of rascality.

This is even as he wondered why Keyamo would think the lawmakers wanted to hijack the recruitment process.

Ubah stated this at a press briefing at the National Assembly, yesterday, where he said the duty of the legislature was to check and carry out oversight on the executive.

He said it was only logical for the lawmakers to request how the distribution of employment was being handled: “As a representative of my constituents, it is something worthwhile for us to request how the distribution of employment to Nigerians is handled by an appointee of the executive who is not even the substantive minister.”

Reacting to the face-off, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamia, said it was unfortunate that the legislature was not allowed to function as it should.

Gbajabiamila stated this when he made a brief appearance at an investigative hearing organised by the House Committee on Public Accounts yesterday.

“However, I want to assure you that the matter will be resolved within the next 24 hours,” Gbajabimila said.