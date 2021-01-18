From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Acting Director General of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, has said all data of participants in the ongoing 774,000 jobs initiated by the Federal Government have been captured properly and it would be free of fraud.

Fikpo stated this in Birnin Kebbi during the official flag off of the scheme which was witnessed by many stakeholders.

Represented by I.K Duru, he said labour absorptive capacity of the public works sector makes it a critical vehicle in the job creation process and maintenance of public infrastructure.

He disclosed that the scheme has been successfully kicked off in Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Katsina and Kwara states.

“The Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme has been designed as a veritable tool through which lives of 774,000 unemployed Nigerians will be positively touched in the next three months. Our communities will receive a facelift through the activities of the participants as they will engage in various community/environment specific public works activities ranging from, drainage clearing and maintenance, vegetation control, feeder roads maintenance, irrigation, great green wall and orchard maintenance among many others.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for introducing impactful programmes that have facilitated the socio-economic development of Kebbi state.