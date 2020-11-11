Assistant Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force, (Administration), Mr Mamman Giwa, has said that over 78 assistant commissioners of police and squadron commanders are undergoing training to give them wider scope of professionalism on how to fight criminals:

“The training is taking place at Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hill, Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, gave us an assignment, myself and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Peace Keeping Force Headquarters, Abuja, Mr Sodiq Abubakar, to get a location for mobile training. The design and execution of the project took us 10 months to identify a suitable place at Ende Hill.

“The Ende Hill was hitherto used as dens of kidnappers nicknamed ‘Many has gone.’ It was the area that the state deputy governor was attacked by bandits and we lost a policeman at the spot.

“We have two police mobile training colleges in Ila-Orangun, Osun State and Gwarza in Borno State. But because of the activities of insurgents, the one in Gwarza was not functioning. There was the need for the creation of an additional college to meet up with the training needs of officers and men.

“Myself and Abubakar embarked on a tour for possible identification of a suitable site and that took us to where we are today. A clear survey of the area shows that it has similar but farther width to the Mobile Training College in Gwarza.

“We have modern obstacles course with standard outdoor shooting range and enough ground for combat exercise. This can accommodate all tactical squads and the training needs of Nigeria Police.

“Our vision is to use the training ground not for the training of Police Mobile Force alone, but to use the facilities to also train peacekeepers, special-forces, special protection unit, counter terrorism unit and cadets to have the knowledge of combat operation and other aspect of training, which the IGP may deem necessary.

“After this training, the training of deputy squadron commanders follows and they will be followed by squadron administrative and provosts. Arrangement is being put in place a unit combatant course and inspector, rank and file. We have enough trainers and inspectors to handle all the training needs of the force.”