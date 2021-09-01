The cultural buoyancy of Umuzu village, Lilu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, will be showcased on September 8, 2021, as renowned community leader and businessman, Nze Nnamaka Patrick Okoliezeh, popularly known as Chief Apaco, goes home in a blaze of glory at 78. As a titled man, he will be celebrated fully.

According to Bishop Chibueze Okonkwo, Okoliezeh was “a hero, a mentor, a developer of men and women. He was an extraordinary leader and also a wonderful man.”

“Indeed, he was a man of many worthy causes. He had such a great sense of humour and left giant-size footprints for us to follow,” he said.

