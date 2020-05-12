The Education Report gathered that the affected candidates did not accept the admission offered by the institutions via the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). The candidates were also expected to reject the offer but did not activate either of the two options.

Other reasons include their inability to pay the high tuition fees for candidates offered admission by private institutions, some travelled out of the country and while others rejected the offered based on wrong course given to such candidates. A breakdown of the 78,127 candidates revealed that Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira, recorded the highest with 3, 756, followed by Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma with 2, 388, University of Jos, 2,106, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 1,574, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, 1,518, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, 1,489, College of Education, Akwanga, 1,320, Benue State University, Makurdi, 1,035, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, 914. The list also includes Abia State University, Uturu with 597, Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu-Igbo, 228, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, 455, Abuja School of Pension and Retirement Planning, 10, Achievers University, Owo, 58, Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, 11, Adamawa State University, Mubi 424, Adamu Augie College of Education, Agungu, 4, Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education, Kangeere, 16, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, 222, Adeleke University, Ede, 92. Others are Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, 72, Bayero University, Kano 130, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, 283, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, 767, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, 568, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, 651, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, 193, Federal University, Oye- Ekiti, 135, Imo State University, Owerri, 609, Kaduna Polytechnic, 835, Lagos State University, Ojo, 194, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, 519, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, 954, University of Ibadan, 82, University of Lagos, Akoka, 191, Yaba College of Technology, 220, Babcock University, Ilishan, 52, Delta State University, Abraka, 242, Igbinedon University, Okada, 32, Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, 1, 394, Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, 920, Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, 122, Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, 128, Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti, 139, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, 246, Al-Hikman University, Ilorin, 522 and Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri, 195.