Eight thousand people from the host communities of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 58 operated by Total Energies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) have benefited from the company’s 2021 Mass Free Healthcare intervention.

Deputy Managing Director, Joint Venture Asset, Guillaume Dulout, in his remarks at the opening ceremony of the programme held at Erema General Hospital, in Ogba/Egbema/ Local Government Area of Rivers State, disclosed the event was an NNPC/TEPNG Mass Free Health Programme.

Dulout said the healthcare outreach was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) for its host communities.

The DMD, who was represented by the Manager, Communication Relations Offshore and Port Hatcourl, Nnamdi Ahiamadu, said the free health programme was in fulfilment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal.

Duluot said: “The mass free Health programme which we didn’t do last year as a result of global COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to restart it even though this pandemic has not been erased out completely. But, with little ease we have both internationally and nationally, we have decided to start, so that people can assess the programme and have time to be treated.

“From the statistics I have heard from the facilitators, it is already something of joy that in two days, we have these numbers of people diagnosed, treated and service conducted on them.

“Our commitment to this project, coming to do this healthcare delivery is also part of our corporate social responsibility in fulfilling United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal number three which ensures that people have good health and good well being for ages of people.

“So, what we are doing is to bring good health closer to the people, so people can have better health and well-being. It is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility in partnering with the communities in several ways and health you know is important.

“Infrastructure is made for human beings and if there are no people to enjoy the infrastructure, then, it has no value. So, this intervention is to help people live better life to enjoy other facilities in form of infrastructure and otherwise.”

Duluot, who disclosed that TEPNG is focused on bringing good health to its host communities, said, “There are two hospitals in Egi: Erema General Hospital and Egi Cottage Hospital in Obagi. We are going to give that priority, reactivate them to full functionality in the coming year.”

He further urged the host communities. “There is need for peace, security, we need environment that people can work freely to be able to deliver programmes. We should embrace peace, good neighbours with the company and among ourselves.”

He disclosed that after the 10 days healthcare delivering in Erema, the company would move to Ahoada where we continue the intervention for the next five days.

