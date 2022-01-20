From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

An estimated 8.3 million people mostly women, children and men require humanitarian assistance in the northeast states of Nigeria this year following over a decade insurgency.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) in Nigeria disclosed this in a message on its tweeter @OCHAROWCA.

“Some 8.3 million women, men and children will need humanitarian assistance this year,” it said.

It expressed concern the insurgents’ attacks were yet to abate 12 years after, a development which often pushes up the humanitarian challenges in the troubled states especially in Borno, epicentre of the violence

“After 12 years, the crisis in north-east #Nigeria shows no sign of abating,” it said.

On Wednesday, a UN team from the humanitarian community led by Under-Secretary General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr. Martin Griffiths arrived Borno to assess the humanitarian situation.

Griffiths said the humanitarian community’s commitment in the northeast was fueled by duty to help the people.

“Our partnership for support is something which we do out of duty and responsibility within this case; we do it out of the commitment with the knowledge that events are improving each year for the people,” he said during a visit to Gov Babagana Zulum yesteday evening.