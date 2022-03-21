From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Eight communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State have appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene in the transportation problems in their area.

They lamented that they pay up to N1,000 or more for a distance of about 30 kilometres from the popular Awkuzu Junction along the Awka – Onitsha Expressway.

Coordinator of Project Ayamelum Network (PAN), John Udemezue, alleged that his people were being exploited by some government officials who deliberately instigated a hike in transport cost in the area for their selfish gains.

Udemezue lamented that the officials in the state Ministry of Transport have frustrated every effort made by his people to put in place an effective transport system that would be beneficial to the entire Ayamelum residents.

“For instance, our people pay between N1,000 and N1,200 as transport fare in Awkuzu Motor Park to Anaku, Omor and other communities down to Omasi. This motor park is being managed by the agents of the state government under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport.

“The distance between Awkuzu Motor Park to Anaku is less than 30 kilometres and to Omasi about 40 kilometres”, Udemezue lamented.

Recall that the residents of the area had staged a peaceful protest to express their anger over their unfortunate situation. They carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Cost of transportation too high in Ayamelum’, ‘Soludo, please intervene’ among others.

