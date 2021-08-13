By Henry Akubuiro

Ernest Nkwocha, Yusuf Durodola, Lateef Olajumoke, Tayo Olayode, Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Samson Akinnire, Abu Momogima, and Uzoma Samuel Anyawu are lifting art of recycled objects higher.

The artists› group exhibition, Fact File, which opens on Sunday, August 22, showing till September 12, 2021, at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, is a creative contribution to the challenge of rescuing the earth from poor waste management.

Curated by Ovie Omatsola and Supported by Nigeria Machine Tools, Trustbanc, The LakeYard, and Recycle Apostles(REAP), Fact File has been described as Recycled/Upcycled Art Project with the primary objective of documenting and informing the public through the inventiveness of eight principal recycling/upcycling artists whose works have garnered appreciation internationally.

Last year November 2020, Thought Pyramid Art Centre made history as the first Nigerian (and possibly African) Gallery to bring together five seasoned and globally renowned (scrap) metal artists in a rare and prestigious exhibition tagged Ajorin; Dancemetalphor. A successful metal art recycled/upcycled art exhibition that enlisted the talent and creativity of Dotun Popoola, Fidelis Odogwu, Adeola Balogun, Abinoro Collins, and Steve Ekpenisi to permanently rid the earth of over 20 tonnes of metal litters. “Seeing the little we were able to achieve with Ajorin Dancemetalphor, we knew more had to be done without hesitation,” says Ovie Omatsola.

Fact File will be showcasing 24 provocative recycled artworks, three from each exhibiting artist. According to the curator, “Fact File will spark a positive change in people’s subconscious thinking to promote and contribute to the planet’s welfare as they are marvelled by the second life the exhibiting artists have given these belittled resources. And as a consequence, reducing the amount of waste generated.”

The vision of Fact File is adequately exploiting creative power in providing insights, awareness, and inspire Nigerians and the rest of the world to be more responsible now and in the future as regards reducing waste materials and objects, as well as imbibe the habit of reusing what they can and recycling their unusable through art.

In line with the persistent outcry for improvements in both personal and environmental hygiene, currently, Thought Pyramid is bringing art creation into the space of environmental responsibility.

Uzoma Anyanwu’s inimitable approach to fabrics collage paintings, the exploration of recycled materials to art has distinguished him from his contemporaries. Tayo Olayode’s upcycled art pieces are made in collaboration with his technological insights. He believes “until we start to involve technology in art in Africa, we will never leave the stage we are now”.

Ernest Nkwocha’s works document and discusse the social and political lives that exist in his immediate society, while Olarenwaju Tejuoso’s “…recycled art is used as a protest. The colours represent new liberties,” according to the artist.

Lateef Olajumoke, in defending his enigmatic upcycled art pieces, said, “My upcycled art disturbs you, because I am not doing the ordinary”.

Yusuf Durodola sees discarded materials as souls and holds the view that “the way we relate with wastes is the way we relate with ourselves; we don’t pay any attention.”

Abu Oshioma “believes there is never a better day than today to start recycling and doing all that you hope to achieve”. Samson Akinnire is an experimentalist who strongly believes in expansion through the journey of discovery.

«With the lineup of the listed artists and support of the media community, Fact File, as envisioned, will be the most momentous and artistically memorable Recycled Art Show of its kind in Lagos, Nigeria, Africa, and, by extension, the world,” said Ovie Omatsola.

