By Christopher Oji

Eight children were, yesterday afternoon, found dead in an abandoned car at Adelayo Street, Jah-Michael bus stop, along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

The kids were suspected to have suffocated from excessive heat being experienced due to climate change.

The incident is said to have thrown people of the area into mourning.

A witness said the owner of the vehicle, a woman, has been arrested by the police, while the bodies have been moved to the Badagry General Hospital.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the story, said :”The eight children were said to have mistakenly locked themselves in an abandoned car while playing. Their bodies have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy, so as to determine the actual cause of death.

“Notwithstanding the report made to the Police, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding their death. The CP also commiserates with the families of the victims.”

