By Steve Agbota

Following Monday’s late-night deadly terror attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound passenger train, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended operations.

In a message posted on its booking website, the NRC said that it was suspending its rail services for the safety of travellers.

The corporation added that it was working to restore services, however, and would inform the public when trains start running again.

Eight passengers have been confirmed dead in the attack, with 16 reportedly injured and taken to the hospital for treatment after the Kaduna-Abuja train was bombed on Monday by gunmen.

Daily Sun has obtained a list of the names of the injured. They are listed as Haruna Muhammed; Mohammed Modibo; Ibrahim Wakili; Yakubu Nuhu; Abdulahi Yahay; Ismail Saidu; Abdumalik Rasheedat; Umar Mohammed.

Others are Hadiza Umar; Musa Ishawan; Aisha Yusuf; Mohammed Ameen; Abubakar Hauwau; Aliyu Sulaiman; Olaosebikan Bilikisu and Leola Abdulbasit.

The Kaduna State Government said on Tuesday that the evacuation of passengers on the trapped Kaduna-bound train from Abuja has been concluded this morning by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Nigerian Red Cross.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, issued a statement explaining that passengers who sustained injuries and other fatalities have been moved to hospitals.

According to him, passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audujongom, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

‘As stated yesterday, the Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.

‘Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who commended all those who participated in the evacuation, appealed to the hospitals to attend to the victims diligently.

‘The Governor also directed the Ministry of Health to be in contact with the hospitals as the government will bear the cost of their treatment.”As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue operations are in progress,’ Aruwan said.