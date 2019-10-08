Ten countries have confirmed readiness to participate in the Jos International Trade Fair slated to hold from Oct. 10 to Oct. 27, 2019, according to Ms Bolchit Barshep, Managing Director of of the firm organising the activity.

Barshep, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Jos, listed the countries to include Banladesh, India, Egypt, Pakistan, Ghana, Mali, Senegal and Niger.

She said that Bangladesh would be attending the fair for the first time, adding that exhibitors were also expected from the 36 states of Nigeria.

“Bangladesh will be attending the fair to explore the rich tourism, agricultural and mining potential in Plateau and invest in them,” she said.

She said that the fair was a massive opportunity for the people of Plateau to showcase all hidden treasures to open avenues for economic growth and development.

“We also want to use the fair to showcase made-in-Plateau products, especially the booths produced in the state.

“The booths are unique and their exhibitors will be given a free space to encourage SMEs in the state,” he said.

She said that synergy with relevant security apparatus had been fortified to ensure safety of lives and property within and outside the venue.

“The state government is fully involved to support the security efforts; nothing will be left to chance,” she said. .(NAN)