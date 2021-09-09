From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has assumed duty as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, 8 days after President Muhammadu Buhari fired Sabo Nanono.

On September 1, President Buhari relieved Nanono and Mamman Sale who oversaw the power ministry, of their appointments for not living up to expectations.

Abubakar who was in charge of the Ministry of Environment.

While delivering his remarks yesterday in Abuja, Abubakar noted that he would ensure that “we provide the necessary policy direction and drive that will truly position Agriculture as the mainstay of our economy as captured in the medium term National development plan, and the president’s vision of lifting 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years.”

According to him, the livestock transformation plan would be prioritized, not just on food security, but also in tackling security in the country.

He added that, “research and extension services will be strengthened to ensure that best practices are translated into concrete deliverables in the agric and livestock value chain.

“We strive to promote synergy among agencies and departments of the ministry to achieve our mandate. The job of keeping our environment safe is the responsibility of everybody, so is same with Agriculture.”

Meanwhile, the former minister, Nanono, claimed that the challenges were enormous when he came on board, but totally accepted the responsibility of all things that took place under watch.

He noted that his next line of action would be for him to retire to the farm, and from time to time be a client to the ministry.

“It is not easy when I came, but with time we got to understand each other. I think we have all contributed to the development of this ministry, because we came in the time of challenges but we came together to ensure that we work.

“We have huge responsibility, and everyone is looking up to this ministry. We accept the responsibility but my hope is that one day, the ministry will grow to expectation, we have to solve the problem.

“I will end up by saying that we can do it, we stopped importation of rice, for several other plants across the country, and employ people.

“I hope we will do that for wheat. I hope we will that for fish, maize and other crop because these are the mandates of the ministry. I have already retired to my farm, I will become a client of this ministry,” he said.

