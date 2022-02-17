From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Abia State Government, yesterday, said eight people were killed by gunmen at New Cattle Market in Omuma-Uzo in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the State, on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Information, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, who confirmed the incident in a statement, in Aba, yesterday, condemned the attack. He said that on February 15, at about 11.35pm, some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums attacked traders at the cattle market.

The commissioner said that the government responded swiftly by mobilising security agencies to the scene, to secure the life and property of the traders and fish out the assailants.

“This was followed this morning (Wednesday) by the visit of a high-powered team, made up of Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Anthony Agbazuere, and Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Okiyi Kalu.

“Others include Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, Ukwa West Local Government Executive Chairman, Chief Okey Kanu and the Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede.

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of no fewer than eight innocent citizens of our great country. We totally condemn this dastardly act, together with its wicked perpetrators,” he said.

Chikamnayo further said that the government was working assiduously to provide support for families of the victims of the attack. He said that people who were injured in the attack were being given medical attention.

The commissioner added that the government had begun immediate relocation of the traders, while working out compensation for lost property.

“We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, National President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima, has condemned the killing of eight northern traders with several others injured.

Shettima, in a statement, said: “As a group, we are still deeply concerned about the murder of northerners resident in Abia, who are doing legitimate business. We are also deeply touched by the report of scores of others sustaining various degrees of injury and have now been hospitalised.

“We condemn, in totality, this dastardly attack on innocent citizens from the North trading to earn a living. We welcome the prompt response of security agencies and the Abia State Government for going after the killers and rushing the injured ones to the hospital.

“We urge the Abia State government to pursue its promise to bring the killers to book, in the spirit of national unity and stability.

“We pray this should be the last bad news we hear about innocent northern traders, from not just Abia, but the entire South East, in the spirit of national unity and stability.”