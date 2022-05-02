By Job Osazuwa

At least eight persons have been recovered from the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed in the late hours of May 1 at 24 Ibadan Street off Bonny Way, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the director general of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said: On arrival at the incident scene, an old three-storey building comprising rooms and parlous was discovered to have collapsed.

Further information gathered revealed that the incident occurred at about 10.56pm with as yet undetermined number of people trapped.

“Search and rescue ongoing. Twenty rescued alive out of the victims rescued two sustained severe injuries and have been taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for further treatment.”

Giving an update on the number of casualties, the spokesperson of National Emergency Agency’s (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said that an elderly man who had hearing impairment was also among those recovered dead from the debris. He added that a mother and her son were also among the dead.

The eight deaths so far, according to him, are three females and five males, adding that 23 persons have been rescued alive from the ill-fated building.

He said more occupants might still be trapped, while rescue operation continues till the responders get to ground zero.

