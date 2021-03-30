From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

There was tension in Adani, Uzo-uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State on Sunday when herders clashed with villagers leaving at least 8 persons dead.

Eyewitness say the clash also left some individuals with varying degrees of injuries and properties including houses burnt.

A team of security operatives led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, which visited the scene of the incident on Monday confirmed the death of 6 persons in the clash.

Aliyu who called for calm, ordered the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct tacit investigation to identify and bring perpetrators of the unfortunate incident to book.

He also pleaded with members of the community to be their brothers’ keeper and eschew acts of violence, even as the police meticulously investigate the case.