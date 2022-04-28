From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State has recorded eight deaths and 76 suspected cases following the outbreak of Lassa fever in Kaltungo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, .

According to officials at the LGA, the outbreak was confirmed during the recent Easter holiday at an Almajiri School in the Dogon Ruwa ward of the LGA.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Primary Health Care (PHC) Coordinator in Kaltungo LGA, Comfort Dalami, disclosed this during an advocacy visit by a team from Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) to the Palace of Mai Kaltungo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Danlami said the outbreak was first noticed when five students of the Almajiri School became ill and were taken to a hospital.

“At first, they were suspected to be suffering from meningitis, but when their samples were taken and examined it was confirmed to be Lassa Fever. The five suspected cases were confirmed dead while their teacher who was catering for them later fell ill after their death on Sunday and it was confirmed to be Lassa Fever and died that same day, that makes the number death six,” she said.