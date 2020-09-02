Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Eight persons comprising of women and children, on Monday, died in a boat mishap at a Tungar village of Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Daily Sun gathered that the victims were on their way to a naming ceremony in another village.

Chairman of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, Sanni Dododo, disclosed that four bodies of three women and a baby were recovered yesterday.

“Yesterday (Monday), at about 10:30am, there was an incident of a boat mishap at Tungar village in Jega Local Government.

“About 10 women and children were on board in a canoe with only one operator. This operator, who was in his middle age, was taking these women to a naming ceremony and when they were returning to their village in Tungar, the canoe capsized and all the occupants were drowned.

“The operator was able to save two women while we were able to recover four bodies, including three women and a baby.”

Dododo, who said they have employed the services of water way authority in Yauri, local divers and traditional river keepers, said the search for the remaining four will be extended to Jega town, Mungadi and Kimba villages.