Eight people and 28 sheep died, on Monday, in an auto crash at Batati village, in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Adamu Usman, who confirmed the incident in Minna, also said other people involved in the accident sustained various degrees of injury.

Usman said that the accident occurred when the driver of an articulated vehicle, marked BG 429 KMC, lost control.

He said that the Lagos-bound vehicle was carrying about 130 sheep and unspecified number of people from Katsina.

“Eight people and 28 sheep died on the spot while several others who sustained various degrees of injury were evacuated to the General Hospital, Kutigi, for treatment.

“We have begun investigation and we warn drivers to desist from carrying passengers on articulated vehicles.