Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than six persons have lost their lives in a motor accident along Owo-Akure road.

The six persons reportedly died on the spot while ten others sustained serious injuries in the accident that involved a Benue State-bound bus coming from Ogbomoso and heading to the northern part of the country.

An eye witness said the incident occurred on a bridge between Ajowa and Gedegede in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Sources said that it was the noise of the impact of the accident that attracted residents of Gedegede who rushed there and met the vehicle in flames.

It was gathered that men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ikare unit rushed to the scene to rescue accident victims.

The Ondo State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Rotimi Adeleye, attributed the carnage to recklessness of the driver and the night journey which might have affected his visibility.

He also noted that tiredness due to sleepless night and over speeding at the sharp corner, close to the bridge might be another cause of the incident.

Also in Akure, the state capital, two young men, including a popular entertainer, simply called Tobi and his unidentified friend died in a road crash near the popular St. Peter’s College area, Adegbola junction, Akure.

They were alleged to be coming from a club house when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the median and crashed.