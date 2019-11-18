A rescue official on Monday reported that at least eight people which includes men, women and a child were killed after a boat capsized in eastern Pakistan.

Local rescue official Zafar Iqbal said the boat carrying around 30 people and goods capsized on the Sutlej river near the city of Dipalpur.

Iqbal added that 10 people had been rescued and that the search for those missing was ongoing.

It was not yet clear what caused the accident, he said.

Local media reports said that members of a family had been travelling to a funeral when the accident took place due to overloading.

Small wooden boats are often used to transport people and goods in Pakistan.

Accidents are common as they operate without safety measures including life jackets. (dpa/NAN)