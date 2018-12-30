Ben Dunno, Warri

It was a black Saturday for residents of Warri and its environs as no fewer than eight persons lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident that saw two vehicles plunge into a river along the ever-busy NPA Expressway in Warri after a head on collision.

Sources at the scene of the accident disclosed to Sunday Sun that the accident occurred around the Ekpan community axis of the expressway. It was learnt that one of the two vehicles, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), rammed into a commercial bus, which was reportedly parked on the side of the road to pick a passenger, plunging the two vehicles and all the eight persons on board into the nearby river.

“The bus was picking a passenger around that spot when the Jeep (SUV) on high speed rammed into it and pushed the bus and itself into the river. Eight bodies were recovered from the wreck inside the water”, an

eyewitness narrated.

It took the intervention of sympathisers as well as officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ekpan Divisional Headquarters, to recover the corpses and evacuate the vehicles from the scene of incident. When contacted, the spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to get a situation report from the scene.