The People’s Hero reality TV show is becoming more competitive, with the contestants seeking to outdo one another for the grand prize of N7 million and the bragging right to be called ‘The People’s Hero’.

An initiative of Hero lager beer, a premium brand of International Breweries Plc and produced by MTV Base, the quest for the grand prize ended for 12 contestants last weekend, as they were evicted from the show. This was after performances by the groups whose tasks were to perform the Igbanku Nwanyi, the Igbo traditional wedding.

A rich interpretation of the Igbo culture and tradition began with Team Agwu treating the audience to a romantic performance. This was followed by Team Obidike’s electrifying presentation, described as a total package by the judges. Team Obinwanne’s piece was that of a tragic love story, creatively presented but laden with emotions.

Team Ofuobi, on the other hand, did not fail to blow the minds of the audiences and judges. Team Ichekwu rounded off the night with a very entertaining piece that explained the relevance of palm wine at Igbo traditional wedding ceremonies. The night ended on a very emotional note as 12 contestants were eliminated from the show.

Show anchor, Nedu had announced that only one of the five groups would make it to the final, which eventually was Team Ofuobi. The judges expressed their satisfaction with the group, stating that their creativity, consistency and continued improvement served as their ticket to the final. They, however, surprised the contestants and the audience when they chose to save four contestants, as wild cards, from eviction. These were Justice, Amarachi, Elvis and Joel.

According to the Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji, the main objective of the show is to create a platform for the youths to express their talents to the world and to promote the beautiful culture and traditions of the South-east of Nigeria.

“This has been achieved,” she said, adding that talented young men and women, who before now were not known even in their immediate communities, had been showcased to the world.

And for Viacom International Media Networks Africa, the journey has been nothing but fulfilling. The company’s Country Manager, Bada Akintunde Johnson said their expertise in producing such amazing shows has paid off on The People’s Hero. Being first of its kind, Bada said the team did not leave any stone unturned to ensure a successful show. He congratulated the finalists and commended the evictees for coming that far in the show describing them as ‘Hero-es in their own rights’.