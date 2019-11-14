Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Eight students of Samuel Adegboyega University have bagged first class honours during the 2019 convocation ceremony of the institution scheduled for the weekend.

The Vice Chancellor, Ben Aigbokhan, stated this while briefing newsmen on the successes recorded so far since the inception of the ivory tower in Ogwa, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He announced that 79 students will be graduating from the institution and eight among them will be graduating with first class honours, 30 with second class upper, 35 second class lower, six with third class while none graduated with pass.

Aigbokhan said the institution, over the years, has also had zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices, stressing that to ensure students are well behaved, sanctions, including suspension for two semesters are usually meted on students caught smoking cigarette and in some cases that are more severe, such students are expelled from the institution to serve as deterrent to others.

He decried the inability of private institutions to access TETFund to carry out researches despite their numerous contributions to development of the nation’s economy.

The vice chancellor said the outcome of the research findings will be of immense benefit to the nation and appealed for the removal of the bottlenecks militating against private universities accessing TETFund.