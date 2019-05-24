A bomb targeting worshipers has detonated near a mosque in south-western Pakistan during Friday prayers, injuring at least eight people, police said.

The bomb went off near a mosque in the city of Quetta, the capital of the volatile province of Balochistan, local police official Behram Khan said.

Television footage showed ambulances rushing injured people to hospitals and people running around in panic.

Some of those wounded are in critical conditions, rescue official Shahid Baloch said.

The circumstances of the bombing are not yet known, Khan said.

(dpa/NAN)