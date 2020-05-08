No fewer than eight of the 48 Almajiri’s returned to Gombe from Kano have tested positive even as the state await results of samples taken from Almajiri’s that returned from Bauchi, Nasarawa and Kaduna states.

This was disclosed by the Gombe State Task-force on COVID-19 during a daily press conference,yesterday, in Gombe. Commissioner for Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru, said the returnees who were kept at the quarantine facility in Amada Akko LGA have been moved to an isolation facility for possible management of their cases.

He said others who tested negative are quarantined and would be sent home after second test and confirmation of their status as negative. He said the state was still expecting test results from other returnees from other states.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health Dr. Ahmed Gana said that Gombe might start discharging patients in isolation centres as the first test of post isolation samples of patients had turned out to be negative.

“Many of them have come out to be negative and within the next 48 to 72 hours we should start having results of the second testing and that will be the first batch of people that we are going to discharge from the isolation facility,” he said.

He said the task-force had commenced plans to counsel prospective COVID-19 case before testing and confirmation to prepare their minds on what to expect if their test turns out to be either positive or negative.