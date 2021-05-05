From Okey Sampson, Umuahia and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Tension is brewing in Usaka Ukwu community, Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, following renewed boundary crisis with their Nkaria counterparts of Akwa Ibom State.

Unconfirmed reports said at least, six persons from Usaka Ukwu were killed and several others battling for survival in various health facilities in the local government and Umuahia, the state capital as a result of the attack.

It was gathered that people from the community were leaving their houses to take refuge in other neighbouring communities following the killing and abduction of several members of their kinsmen by the Nkaria indigenes.

While the cause of Monday attack could not be immediately ascertained, sources within the local government said the remote cause of the kiling and abduction cannot be far from the long rivalry between the two border villages over a large expanse of land that has been in contention over the years.

Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, told journalists on phone that contrary to reports that many were killed in the attack, it was only one person that had been officially confirmed dead out of the three persons that sustained injuries.

Police spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna said he was yet to receive report of the attack.

In a separate attack, bandits killed two persons; one in Chikun and another in Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

Giving update on security situation in the State on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun LGA.

“According to the report, one Mariya Sale was killed in the attack. Three others were injured.

“In another reported incident, armed bandits attacked Doka village, Kajuru LGA. One Bitrus Luka was shot dead, and three others were injured.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain victims, while offering his heartfelt condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a quick recovery.”