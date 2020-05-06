Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least eight persons have been allegedly killed as armed men attacked Ananum, a community in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State, burning the whole village.

A resident, Mr. Zahemen Iormanger, who narrated the unfortunate incident said that the armed men arrived the village at around 8:00 am and started shooting sporadically, killing at least eight persons before they proceeded to burn the village as the residents scampered for safety.

Iormanger said that as at the time of the discussion, seven bodies were found while several persons were still missing.

Meanwhile, the President General of Tiv Social Cultural Group in Taraba State, Mr. Goodman Dahida has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene and bring to an end the ongoing crisis as the state government had not shown enough political will to resolve the lingering Tiv/ Jukun crisis that had claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed scores of villages especially in the southern part of the state.

“It is with a sorrowful heart that I address you this afternoon,” he said. “The event of the last five days as regards the unfortunate happenings in Donga Local Government Area call for serious concern. As you may be aware, the Tiv people in in the local government area came under heavy attack last Thursday where innocent people were murdered at Mararraba Market and the surrounding Tiv villages.

“The Caretaker Chairman of Donga Local Government Council, Mr. Nashuka Ipeyen ,said he saw an helicopter landing at Ananum yesterday, all in a bid to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it. As we speak, the attack is still ongoing. The entire Ananum village has been reduced to rubbles and they are currently hunting our people who fled the attack and killing them like bush animals.

“The action of Mr. Ipeyen and the unnecessary delay by the Taraba State government in implementing the joint 30-man Jukun/Tiv peace committee harmonized report which was submitted since December 2019, speaks volume.”