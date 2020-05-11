Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

No fewer than eight persons have been killed and houses destroyed in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, following the escalation of the communal clash between Jukun and Tiv in the neighbouring Donga Local Government Area.

Caretaker Chairman of Bali LGA, Prince Musa Mahmud, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with our correspondent in Bali shortly after he presented relief materials to the internally displaced persons from the crisis.

This is even as the Ter Tiv Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, said three children have died in the camps while a woman gave birth in the camp on Friday.

The caretaker Chairman said: “I was coming from Jalingo when I was informed that they was an attack in Suntai ward.

“On getting there, eight people were killed with serious destruction.

“Since then, I have been supporting the IDPs. Today, Governor Darius Ishaku sent me to donate these relief materials to help cushion the effects of the suffering the people have been subjected to.

“I have procured drugs on the advise of medical doctors and treatment of common illnesses in the IDPs’ camps will commence as soon the doctors arrived.”

The Chief of Tiv in Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, while receiving the relief materials thanked Ishaku for remembering the IDPs and called on the governor to fast track the restoration of peace to enable the people return to their homes.