Suspected cultists have killed no fewer than eight persons in Mgbuodohia community, in Rumuolumeni clan, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that a notorious cult group had invaded the community in the early hours of yesterday, in search of members of rival cult members.

The hoodlums, who invaded the community, reportedly moved from house to house in search of rival cultists in the area, succeeded in killing eight of their target.

Chairman of Rumuolumeni Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr. Sunny Odum, who confirmed the incident, expressed sadness over the incident.

He confirmed that eight people died during the attack in the community, describing it as strange.

Odum, however, assured residents not to panic over the incident, but to go about their normal business, as security operatives with the help of the community, would track down the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to book.

However, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), could not be reached for confirmation, as at the time of filing the report.

Ends.