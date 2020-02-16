Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Herdsmen have renewed violent attacks on various communities in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State leaving no fewer than eight persons dead while several others were injured.

The communities most affected by the marauding attacks are Avwon, Agadama, and Ohoror.

Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Godwin Adode, earlier on Saturday, said four persons have been burnt beyond recognition following the renewed wave of attacks by the gunmen.

But locals claimed that the death toll as a result of the attacks has risen to eight beside the destruction of farmlands and other property.

The local sources said the herdsmen allegedly accompanied by unidentified army personnel, started the attacks on Thursday and were unrelenting as at Saturday (yesterday).

However, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has called on residents in the troubled area to remain calm and shun the temptation of embarking on a reprisal attack.

The governor who flayed the unwarranted attacks said he has already directed the Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, to as a matter of urgency ensure that peace was restored to the communities.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor also charged authorities of the Nigerian Army to investigate the alleged involvement of its personnel in the crisis and fish them out.