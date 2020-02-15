Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Herdsmen have renewed violent attacks on various communities in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State leaving no fewer than eight persons dead while several others were injured.

The communities most affected by the marauding attackers are Avwon, Agadama and Ohoror.

Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Godwin Adode, earlier on Saturday, said four persons have been burnt beyond recognition following the renewed wave of attacks by the gunmen.

But locals claimed that the death toll as a result of the attacks had risen to eight, besides the destruction of farmlands and other property.

The local sources said the herdsmen allegedly accompanied by unidentified army personnel, started the attacks on Thursday and were unrelenting as on Saturday.

However, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has called on residents in the troubled area to remain calm and shun the temptation of embarking on a reprisal attack.

The governor who flayed the unwarranted attacks said he had already directed the commissioner of police and the Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, to as a matter of urgency to ensure that peace was restored to the communities.

In a statement, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor also charged authorities of the Nigerian Army to investigate the alleged involvement of its personnel in the crisis and fish them out.

He appealed to the communities to remain calm and peaceful while security agencies “investigate the root cause of the crisis with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.

“The unwarranted attacks and killing of innocent locals in Avwon, Agadama and Ohoror communities of Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area and the wickedness of suspected criminal herdsmen alleged to be aided and abetted by unidentified military personnel are mindless.

“I, however, appeal to the affected communities to remain calm and peaceful. I commiserate with the communities and families on the unfortunate loss of their loved ones.

“I have directed the commissioner of police and the Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, to rise to the occasion and bring the culprits to justice.

“As a state, our people have been very receptive to herdsmen and other visitors, but our hospitality and welcoming disposition should not be taken as an act of cowardice.

“The state government will continue to encourage peaceful and harmonious relations between Deltans and their visitors, but will not watch outsiders attack and kill our people any longer.”