The Police on Friday, arraigned eight men at a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The defendants are Abdullahi Lawal 31, Martins Ameh 51, Alfa Joshua 45, Abu Ochoche 38, Friday Onoja 35, Adah Olekwu 25, Adams Umar 33 and Edwin Raphael, 40.

The defendants are being tried for alleged criminal breach of trust, cheating, negligent conduct, abetment, dishonest delivery of property and receiving stolen property.

The Prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that Lawal, a driver at Zeberced Quarry, Kubwa in Abuja, was entrusted with truck loads of stone dust between April and May for delivery at the company’s batching plant at Katampe, Abuja.

Okpa alleged that Lawal and the company’s batching plant security men, Ameh, Joshua, Ochoche, Olekwu and Onoja, however, diverted five of the truck loads of stone dust for sale for their personal gains.

The prosecutor alleged that Umar, who in spite of knowing the said quarry products were stolen, aided and facilitated its sale to Raphael.

He further alleged that Raphael also received the same product knowing it to have been stolen, and added that N50, 000 being proceeds from the illegal transaction was recovered from Lawal, the driver.

He said the offence contravened Sections 313, 196, 325, 317, 349, 346 and 347 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Grace Adegede, while applying for bail of the defendants, urged the court to grant her request in the most liberal terms.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendants to N300, 000 bail each with one reasonable surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He ordered that the addresses and means of identification of the sureties, be verified by the prosecution counsel and adjourned the case until July 2, for hearing. (NAN)