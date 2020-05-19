Eight more members of staff of the same company in Oyo State have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of staff of the company who have been confirmed positive to 38.

Governor Seyi Makinde had, on May 16, confirmed that 30 workers in the company, located in Ibadan South West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state were COVID-19 positive.

He said the company has been shut down for decontamination.

In a statement, yesterday, the governor confirmed that the state recorded 11 new cases on Sunday, among which were the eight co-workers.

Of the three remaining cases, one was confirmed in Oluyole LGA, while two persons had died before the results of their tests came back.

The state has also discharged 18 more patients, bringing its total number of recoveries to 46.

“Eighteen confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 46.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 11 suspected cases came back positive. Eight of these cases are from the same organisation in Ibadan South West council referred to in the update of May 16. One case is from Oluyole council.

“Furthermore, the test results of two suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, who passed away and have since been buried also came back positive. The total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 118 and the total number of COVID-19-related deaths is four.”

Makinde asked persons who suspected that they could have been exposed to COVID-19 to contact the emergency operations centre for their samples to be collected for testing.

The categories of persons expected to present themselves for testing are “people who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; people with COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath; people with respiratory disease symptoms, and healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups above.”