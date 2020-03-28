Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 8 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria with an additional seven cases in Lagos and one in Benue State.

“As of 04:00 pm March 28, there are 89 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.

“A breakdown of the cases by states currently is as under: Lagos – 59, FCT – 14, Ogun – 3, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 1, Oyo – 3, Edo – 2, Bauchi – 2, Osun -1, Rivers -1, Benue – 1,” the NCDC states.