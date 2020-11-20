Joe Apu

Eight Nigerian talents have been selected into the 2020 NBA Draft.

Six of them were selected in the first round, while the other two got in through the second round.

Isaac Okoro got drafted at No.5 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. His father is said to have migrated to America in 1980.

Onyeka Okongwu is drafted at No. 6 to New York Knicks, while the Miami Heat selected Memphis forward, Precious Achiuwa, with the No. 20 pick in Wednesday night’s NBA draft, Zeke Nnaji went to the Denver Nuggets at No. 22 and Udoka Azubuike got drafted at No. 27 to Utah Jazz as well as Desmond Bane who was drafted at No. 30.

In the second round, former Nigeria national table tennis player, Daniel Oturu, was drafted to the Minnesota Timberwolves at 33 and with the No. 45 overall pick, the Milwaukee Bucks selected former University of Louisville forward, Jordan Nwora.

He is the 76th Cardinal to ever be drafted into the NBA, and is the first since Ray Spalding was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Since declaring for the draft earlier this year, the the six-foot-seven, forward had been steadily climbing up draft boards thanks in part to his uncanny ability to shoot the basketball.

Nwora was ranked as the the No. 43 overall prospect in Sports Illustrated’s Final Top 80 Big Board, citing his shooting as his biggest asset.

The 20-year-old was part of D’ Tigers FIBA World Cup success story which saw Nigeria punch a ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, now postponed to 2021.