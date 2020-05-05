Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Eight oil companies operating in Delta State have presented a Nissan pick-up van, cartons of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) including facemasks, hand gloves and alcohol based sanitisers to the Delta State Government to assist in the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the companies swelled the state food bank at neighbouring Ibusa Town with 270 bags of 50kg rice, 135 cartons of groundnut oil, 270 cartons of noodles and 180 cartons of tin tomatoes.

The cluster of oil firms included Midwestern Oil and Gas, Sun Trust Oil, Newcross, Platform, Energia Limited, Oando, Chorus Energy and Pillar Oil Limited.

Presenting the van and other medical equipment to the state government, team lead, Mr. Williams Eboh, said the gesture was in response to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s call for support in the fight against the global scourge.

Eboh who is the Community Liaison Manager of Midwestern Oil, told newsmen that the companies at various fora, had donated food items to their host communities to cushion the impact of the pandemic.

“We are here to donate these items to the state government to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. “The state government has done well by its timely response and as a corporate organisation, we see it as a war and collectively we can win the fight.

“Besides this donation, we also assisted our host communities and local governments to cushion the effects of the pandemic in the various localities,” he said.

Receiving the keys to the van and other medical itemsnon behalf of the state government, the chairman of the state Hospital Management Board (HMB), Dr. Austin Obidi, thanked the donors for the gesture, and called on other corporate citizens to support the state.