John Adams, Minna

A petrol tanker has exploded in Lapai, headquarters of Lapai local government area of Niger state with at least eight people feared to have been burnt beyond recognition while unspecified number of people sustained high degree of burns.

Eyewitness said about 10 vehicle, mostly commercial, may have been burnt in the accident which occurred around 4:00am on Tuesday

Although details of the accident is not immediately known, sources close to the scene disclosed that the petroleum tanker collided with a truck when the driver tried to overtake despite the poor state of the road.

…Details shortly