(NAN)Eight ships conveying petrol and other commodities have berthed at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said Friday.

The agency said in its daily publication, Shipping Position, that the vessels were already discharging their consignments at the ports.

According to it, one of the vessels is discharging base oil.

It said that seven ships were discharging buckwheat, container, general cargo and frozen fish.